Continued Success for Welsh Fabricator with Quartet of New Contracts

Cardiff-based fabricator Dudley’s Aluminium has secured four projects in the education sector which will benefit students of all ages from primary school to university.

The fabricator will be working alongside Andrew Scott Ltd on Ysgol Gynradd Groes-wen Primary School in Cardiff. When completed, the school will feature contemporary architecture and a range of amenities accessible to the public.

With 420 primary school places and an additional 96 part-time nursery places, the school will be the first of its kind in the city to provide a dual language education stream, offering both Welsh medium education and English and Welsh dual-language education.

Dudley’s will install Metal Technology System capped curtain walling, doors and windows on the build, as well as automatic doors, louvres and an entrance canopy.

The fabricator will also work with Andrew Scott on the refurbishment of St David’s 6th Form College in Cardiff, installing Metal Technology System capped curtain walling, casement windows and doors plus automatic entrance doors and double glazed units with integral blinds.

In Pontyclun, Dudley’s will support Morgan Sindall Construction Ltd with the extension of Y Pant Comprehensive School, installing Kawneer capped curtain walling, doors and windows.

The fabricator’s fourth education sector project will be a complete window and door replacement for Cardiff University’s School of Healthcare Sciences which will be located on a single site adjacent to the University Hospital of Wales.

The project aims to provide the best possible learning environment for the rapidly growing numbers of students through increased space for teaching and facilitating immersive simulated educational spaces on a larger scale.

Teaming up with ISG Construction Ltd, Dudley’s will install Metal Technology System capped curtain walling, doors and windows on the build, as well as automatic entrance doors and fire rated windows and doors.

Colin Shorney, Managing Director at Dudley’s Aluminium, said:

“We are delighted to have secured these four projects to support students across south Wales. Each project will provide enhanced learning environments, helping to maximise opportunities for students at every stage of their education.”

Since 1993, Dudley’s Aluminium has offered clients full in-house design and production facilities, completing many successful and prestigious projects within the education, health, commercial, retail, residential and defence sectors throughout the UK and Channel Islands.

Dudley’s reputation for quality has been recognised with several industry-related accreditations. The company is CHAS accredited, Constructionline registered and BM Trada certified to manufacture enhanced security products to align with PAS24:2016 and BS 4873.