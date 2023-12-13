Consultation Launched for Up to 60 MW Alwen Forest Wind Farm and Grid Connection

RWE is launching a consultation on proposals to build a wind farm in north Wales capable of generating power equivalent to the needs of 63,500 homes – a number greater than all the households in either Conwy or Denbighshire.

If approved, Alwen Forest Wind Farm will straddle both the Conwy County Borough and Denbighshire County Council areas, on a site north of Alwen Reservoir, near to Llyn Brenig and also RWE’s operational Clocaenog Forest Wind Farm.

The pre-application consultation will run from 13th December and last for eight weeks – this is two weeks longer than the statutory consultation period to allow for the Christmas break.

As well as making the relevant information available online, RWE will be holding two in-person events in Nantglyn and Cerrigydrudion, enabling attendees to meet the team and view information about the project, including maps, photomontages and the draft Environmental Statement, as well as to provide feedback.

The project consists of up to nine turbines of up to 200m high with an installed capacity of around 60MW, plus battery storage and a habitat management plan. As well as this, the application also covers the grid connection between Alwen and Clocaenog, which is planned to be, for the most part, underground and to utilise existing infrastructure at Clocaenog Forest wind farm.

RWE Project Manager, Martin Cole, said:

“Since 2017, we have been working hard on developing our Alwen Forest Wind Farm proposal, having carried out detailed assessments at the site on specifics such as wind conditions, ecology, ground conditions and access, held discussions with interested parties, conducted an informal public consultation back in 2020 and gathered a huge amount of valuable information. “We are now seeking final input from local people and statutory consultees and other interested stakeholders as part of the pre-application consultation, prior to final submission of the planning application to the Welsh Ministers, who will make a decision in due course. “Alongside a community fund and the economic opportunities available to local businesses, both of which we are delivering at our nearby Clocaenog Forest Wind Farm, we are working with Community Energy Wales to also offer local people the opportunity to benefit directly from the wind farm. “By establishing a co-operative organisation Ynni Hiraethog, to hold a stake of up to 15 per cent of the project, people will be able to share in the revenues generated.”

In addition to generating clean, green electricity and offering a share in the project, RWE is also committed to supporting the communities that host renewable energy projects by offering flexible community benefits packages which are managed by the communities themselves.

For Alwen Forest Wind Farm, RWE plans to put together a package of benefits that will again directly benefit local people. To date, RWE’s wind farm projects across Wales have invested over £15 million into community funds.

The central document, the draft Environmental Statement, along with all the other draft planning documents, can be found on the project’s website, https://uk.rwe.com/project-proposals/alwen-forest/ and will also be available to view at the exhibitions.

A draft non-technical summary will also be available to view at Siop Uwchaled, Cerrigydrudion, and Nantglyn Church House, Nantglyn.

Once the consultation period closes, RWE will consider feedback ahead of submission of the formal Development of National Significance planning application to Planning and Environment Decision Wales.

If the project gains consent, site preparation and construction works are scheduled to start in 2026 with the aim of the wind farm being fully operational in 2028.