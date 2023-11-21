Conference to Focus on Helping Businesses ‘Embrace Tomorrow’s Tourism’

Tourism and hospitality businesses across Mid Wales are being urged not to miss an important annual conference that’s being held in the region next week.

‘Embracing Tomorrow's Tourism: Communities, Innovation and Business’ is the theme of this year’s Mid Wales Tourism Conference which is being held at the Metropole Hotel and Spa, Llandrindod Wells on Thursday, November 23.

An impressive line-up of speakers will address topical issues impacting the tourism and hospitality industries as well as how innovation and technology will help businesses in the future. Tickets can be booked online at www.midwalestourismconference.co.uk .

There will also be exhibitor stands at the event, giving delegates the opportunity to meet suppliers.

“Our annual Mid Wales Tourism Conference provides an opportunity to cover the topics that matter most to tourism businesses,” said Val Hawkins, chief executive of MWT Cymru (Mid Wales Tourism), the event organiser. “It’s the one big tourism event of the year in the region not to be missed, no matter how big or small your business is. “Delegates will hear from experts in their field, have an opportunity to talk to other tourism and hospitality professionals and suppliers face to face and network with industry leaders and organisations who are there to help businesses succeed. “The conference is designed to give businesses a clearer idea of what's going on, what's changing and how we can better collaborate to keep Mid Wales at the forefront of people's minds as a fantastic destination.”

MWT Cymru chairman Rowland Rees-Evans will kick off the conference with 10.30am, followed by Wales Tourism Alliance chairman Suzy Davies who will speak about the organisation’s crucial role in tourism advocacy.

In a section titled ‘Empowering businesses with practical solutions’, speakers will give updates on fire safety law, new recycling rules and grant opportunities and tax saving tips for businesses.

A trio of speakers from Visit Wales will then focus on marketing under the heading ‘From Mid Wales to the world: Working together to grow tourism’.

Reaching international tour operators and potential visitors will be the subject for tourism marketing manager Clare Dwight, while media manager Rob Jones will give advice about engaging with the media and tourism manager Sarah Whitfield will focus on opportunities arising from Tourism Exchange Great Britain (TXGB).

Steve Hughson, chair of Mid Wales Regional Tourism Partnership and Event Wales Advisory Group, will summarise the morning programme before leading a short question and answer session.

The afternoon session will focus on marketing Mid Wales and looking to the future by harnessing emerging technologies to support businesses.

Buzzmint founders Charles Symons and Neil Ferguson will speak about empowering connected communities and circular economies through the application of Web 3.0 technology.

Mrs Hawkins will then speak about the Visit Mid Wales website and supporting sustainable communities before introducing Guy Edwards, newly appointed manager of a community-centred project, linked to tokens, rewards and incentives, which is being managed by MWT.

A question and answer session closes the conference at around 3pm.

MWT Cymru is an independent organisation that represents around 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Snowdonia.