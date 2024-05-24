Compass Cymru Managing Director recognised for equity, diversity and inclusion

The Managing Director of Compass Cymru has been announced as a role model for her work in equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI).

WiHTL & Diversity in Retail is the only Collaboration Community dedicated to advancing EDI in the Hospitality, Travel, Leisure, and Retail sectors. Produced in partnership with The MBS Group, the Index shines a spotlight on champions from across the industry.

Jane Byrd was among 75 champions from around the UK, recognised for their commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion.

Jane is a former participant of WiHTL’s Global Female Leader programme, and has since been a mentor to future cohorts. She is also an ambassador for Compass’ Women in Food Network; a mentor for 30% Club UK and Moving Ahead, and a Lead Ambassador for Compass’ You Matter employee network.

In her role as Managing Director for Compass Cymru, Jane is championing the next generation of hospitality talent, providing an aspirational apprenticeship programme, supporting its Junior Chef Academy and signing up to the UK Hospitality Skills Pledge pilot. She was also Vice Chair for Springboard’s regional advisory board in Wales from 2021- 2023.

Compass is the UK’s largest food and support services provider, providing catering, cleaning, and facilities management services to more than 5,000 locations across the UK & Ireland.

The role models featured in the Index are highly effective advocates of inclusion, working to ensure that everyone benefits from equitable opportunities in the workplace and can progress their career with confidence and a sense of belonging.

Representing a broad range of job roles and functions, the Index serves as a reminder that EDI does not have to be the core focus of your role for you to passionately champion a mindset and working environment that enables everyone to thrive.

Jane said:

“I’m incredibly proud to have been named as a 2024 role model by WiHTL and Diversity in Retail. This is something I feel really passionate about, and I strongly advocate inclusion within Compass Cymru. “In order to really drive change, we must be honest and acknowledge that creating opportunities for one group of individuals does not mean fewer opportunities for another group. I continue to push for equity, diversity and inclusion, as I’m pleased to work for a company that people are proud to work for and can come to work knowing that they can be themselves without fear of being missed out, overlooked or judged.”

Tea Colaianni, Founder and Chair, WiHTL & Diversity in Retail said:

“A huge congratulations to all those featured in the 2024 Role Models for Inclusion in Hospitality, Travel, Leisure and Retail Index. On a personal level, I feel humbled by the stories these role models have shared with us as well as inspired to continue our work to break down barriers and eradicate exclusion.”

Elliott Goldstein, Managing Partner, The MBS Group said: