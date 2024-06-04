College Leader Becomes Ambassador for Mental Health Support in Hospitality

A college leader has been selected to help champion mental health awareness and support in the hospitality industry.

Coleg Cambria work-based learning manager Kate Muddiman is the North Wales Ambassador for The Burnt Chef Project.

The global organisation provides education, guidance, and resources to help tackle the stigma of mental health issues, as more than four out of five professionals in the leisure sector reported having experienced at least one mental health issue or episode during their careers.

The news comes after Kate and the Hospitality team at Coleg Cambria – which has sites in Deeside, Wrexham, Llysfasi and Northop – were nominated in the Outstanding Impact in Catering Education category at this year’s The Burnt Chef Project Awards.

“To be the only representative from North Wales is a huge honour, for myself and the college,” said Kate. “Discovering The Burnt Chef Project’s initiatives sparked an immediate connection for me as I’m passionate about transforming the conversation around mental health and trauma in workplaces and educational settings, aiming to improve our environments. “With a background in hospitality and both of my children immersed in the industry, I am driven to be a vocal advocate for positive change in what is a historically tough arena, but attitudes are beginning to change. “Leading a work-based learning team in hospitality, I witness first-hand how workplace environments can swiftly impact mental well-being. “My curiosity led me to pursue a postgraduate degree in Trauma, Attachment, and Mental Health, and by applying this knowledge within my college's trauma team – and with our industry partners – I can help drive positive change for staff, students, and employers by offering support and education to empower transformations. “Progress in reducing mental health stigma is evident, yet our journey for comprehensive change continues. I’m looking forward to supporting The Burnt Chef Project to help make this change, and at Coleg Cambria we will continue our good work in shining a light on the subject.”

On the Ambassador Scheme, The Burnt Chef Project said: