Pembrokeshire Hotels Join Exclusive Tourism Consortium

A hotel group which comprises three historic Pembrokeshire properties has joined an exclusive consortium of Wales’ finest hotels and accommodation providers.

Twr y Felin Hotel, Roch Castle and Penrhiw Priory – which form The Retreats Group – have joined the Rarebits Collection, a curated selection of Wales's best places to stay.

Joining the Rarebits Collection is a significant milestone for the three properties, aligning them with a network renowned for quality and distinction.

Emma Bowen, General Manager of Twr y Felin Hotel, Roch Castle, and Penrhiw Priory, said:

“We are delighted to be joining Rarebits, an important consortium for the Welsh hotel industry. They work hard to promote Wales and its accommodation providers to a national audience, encouraging the use of traditional booking methods, which create longstanding relationships between the hotels and their guests.”

As part of the Rarebits Collection, the three properties will gain access to a broader audience of travellers seeking the finest accommodation Wales has to offer.

Twr y Felin Hotel, a former windmill transformed into a contemporary art hotel, offers a blend of heritage and modernity. Located in St Davids, the hotel features more than 250 commissioned art pieces. Roch Castle, a 12th-century Norman fortress, offers a stay in one of Wales' most iconic landmarks. Penrhiw Priory, an elegantly restored Victorian priory, is in the heart of private grounds within walking distance of St Davids Cathedral and Whitesands Bay, it is perfect for those seeking a serene and intimate escape. The property’s luxurious rooms and tranquil setting make it ideal for wellness retreats, romantic getaways and special occasions.

Both the castle and priory operate as a bed and breakfast or can be reserved for exclusive use.