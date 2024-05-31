Ruthin Gaol Unveils New Immersive Family Activity

A historic prison-turned-museum has introduced a new Escape the Gaol immersive family activity.

Since 1654, prisoners of Ruthin Gaol have been putting their ingenuity and daring to the test through creative, fortuitous, and some downright haphazard attempts – with varying levels of success – to break free.

Now, visitors are being invited to follow in the footsteps of former inmates Wrexham Bill and Ellen Warters, in an escape attempt of their own.

Young would-be Houdinis must find clues hidden throughout the atmospheric basement and iconic Pentonville-style cells, keeping their wits about them to evade warden Mr Parry in their own bid for freedom, uncovering tales of the prison’s former residents along the way.

Philippa Jones, Site Manager of Ruthin Gaol said:

“We wanted to create an engaging new offering that brings history to life in a fun and memorable way that all the family can get involved with.

It’s been brilliant to see our Escape the Gaol activity proving so popular and watch families discover the gaol’s history together in such an immersive way.”

In addition to the Escape the Gaol activity, Ruthin Gaol offers audio-guided tours included with admission that provide a fascinating glimpse into its history as a site of detention dating back to the 17th century. Visitors can explore the original cells and exhibits covering crime and punishment throughout the ages.

Ruthin Gaol invites visitors to discover the historic prison-turned-museum between 10:30am to 5pm (last entry at 4pm) every day except Tuesday, when the Gaol is closed. In line with its commitment to inclusivity, the Gaol extends a warm welcome to everyone, even four-legged visitors.

Philippa said:

“Here at Ruthin Gaol we are dedicated to providing engaging and memorable experiences for visitors of all ages.

We’re excited to continue offering unique opportunities for local and visiting families to create lasting memories and discover the captivating stories of this historic site.”