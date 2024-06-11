Tourism  |

11 June 2024
Tourism

Star’s Welsh Tour Date Expected to Boost Economy by £64m

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop in Cardiff is projected to bring a £64 million boost to the Welsh economy.

Data from Barclays Bank reveals Taylor Swift’s tour is predicted to provide a £997 million boost to the UK economy, with Swifties forking out £848 on the Eras experience – including tickets, travel, accommodation, outfits, merchandise, and food and drink.

The tour will be in Cardiff on Tuesday June 18, bringing with it 74,500 fans to the Principality Stadium.

Aside from the Eras Tour itself, events are popping up across the city to celebrate the star’s stop in Wales.

Carolyn Brownell, executive director of FOR Cardiff, the city’s Business Improvement District, said: “The importance of artists like Taylor Swift visiting Cardiff cannot be understated. We’re expecting to see Swifties pack out the city’s bars, restaurants, and cafes – and hospitality venues across the city are putting on some fab events to celebrate Taylor’s first time in the Welsh capital.

“We hope everyone attending the concert has a memorable, safe, and fun time in Cardiff. FOR Cardiff will be employing extra night marshals to ensure everyone gets home safely, and we continue to support businesses within the city centre to make the most of this fantastic opportunity to join in with the national Taylormania.”

