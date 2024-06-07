Our Role in Making Pembrokeshire a ‘Magnetic Destination’

The Port of Milford Haven’s acquisition of a prestigious hotel is part of its vision to create a vibrant economy and support Pembrokeshire as a ‘magnetic destination’.

Tom Sawyer, Chief Executive at the Port of Milford Haven, said the purchase of St Brides Spa Hotel in Saundersfoot was part of a diversification strategy for the Port as a business. It is also designed to allow the Port to play a role in plans to make Pembrokeshire a top five UK tourism destination.

The investment in the hotel includes a management agreement with The Celtic Collection to manage and operate the hotel on the Port’s behalf.

The spa hotel will sit in the Port’s hospitality and tourism portfolio alongside Ty Hotel Milford Waterfront.

Business News Wales spoke to Tom about the acquisition.