Welsh Government Urged to Exempt All Under-18s From Visitor Levy

An industry body has called a decision by the Welsh Government to only partially exempt under-18s from its Visitor Levy “blinkered”.

Mark Drakeford, the Finance Secretary, announced in the Senedd that under-18s staying in hostels, campsites or outdoor centres would be exempt from paying a Visitor Levy. This partial exemption will still see children staying in hotels and B&Bs taxed.

UKHospitality Cymru said this was a “blinkered” decision that will continue to disincentivise families – many who live in Wales – from holidaying in Wales.

It called for the Welsh Government to go one step further and implement a total exemption for under-18s being charged the levy.

David Chapman, Executive Director of UKHospitality Cymru, said: