Community Resilience Fund Supports Groups with £500,000 of Grants

More than £500,000 has been given to community groups to help them develop and support more people.

The Torfaen Community Resilience Fund was set up in October 2023 to provide grants to community groups and third sector organisations to finance short and long term initiatives.

Since then 85 community activity grants and community development grants totalling £651,820 have been provided.

The Cwmbran Centre for Young People has received a £33,000 community development grant to develop an inter-generational skills share project to bring local volunteers together with young people and swap skills.

One of the volunteers is Phui-ling Parker, 66, from Cwmbran, who has been running cookery sessions at the centre.

Phui-ling said:

“I have thoroughly enjoyed it so far, it has given me a purpose and an opportunity to teach again. I missed my teaching since I left Torfaen Adult Community Learning in 2013. “Teaching gives me a lot of satisfaction when I see how the learners have progressed and matured in time. My goal is to see them find a niche and place in life.”

Ellie, 23, said:

“The sessions have taught me the basics of how to cook healthy meals which I have enjoyed. I have also enjoyed the planning of what I would like to make.”

The grant also funded a new heating system for the centre.

Cllr Fiona Cross, Executive Member for Communities, said:

“Our communities provide a wide range of activities and services that are vital to the people they serve. “Our new communities operating model looks to support and build on the fantastic work these groups and social enterprises do, with help from our Building Resilient Communities team and the Torfaen Community Resilience Fund.”

In the summer, a variety of third sector enterprises were invited to apply for grants of up to £50,000 to development a sustainability model. The window has now closed and successful applicants notified shortly.

The Torfaen Community Resilience Fund supports the work of the council's Building Resilient Communities team, which works with community hubs and groups to identify development opportunities.

If you are interested in volunteering for the CCYP inter-generational skills email leila.long@ccyp.org.uk

The Torfaen Community Resilience Fund is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. The Building Resilient Communities team is part funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.