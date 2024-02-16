College Students Compete at the Senedd for Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales Renewable Energy Competition

Gwynt Glas, a partnership between EDF Renewables UK and DP Energy, is proud to have sponsored the Renewable Energy Skills Competition Wales event for the second year running. The event, organised by Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales and hosted by Economy Minister Vaughan Gething, took place at the Senedd on February 5th, 2024, bringing together college students from across Wales to compete for the prestigious accolade.

Inspiring Skills Excellence is a Welsh Government funded initiative that aims to provide young people in Wales with improved employability skills and life-changing opportunities, contributing to the prosperity of Wales as a whole.

The Renewable Energy Competition saw 5 teams from colleges across Wales develop a renewable energy solution for a fictional peninsula in Wales reliant on ageing diesel generators. Each team had the opportunity to seek expert advice from the Gwynt Glas team who were acting as consultants, to test and optimise the viability of their proposed solutions.

In parallel, a ‘Future of Net Zero in Further Education’ discussion was held to explore how skills and training will support Wales' journey to net zero. The round table highlighted the crucial role that Further Education will play in achieving these goals.

Mark Hazelton, Gwynt Glas Project Director said:

“We are delighted to sponsor the Renewable Energy Competition. This event aligns with our commitment to finding sustainable energy solutions and developing the skills needed for the growing renewables sector. We hope to inspire young learners to pursue career pathways that contribute to the decarbonisation of Wales.”

Arwyn Williams, Head of Faculty at Pembrokeshire College, and competition organiser said:

“This competition raises awareness of the important role of renewable energy generation and helps develop the skills needed to work in the industry. We are grateful to Gwynt Glas for their support and hope this competition continues to gain momentum.”

Pembrokeshire College student Logan Russ who participated in the competition shared his enthusiasm, stating: