Clynfyw Care Farm: Powering Big Green Week and Community Energy Fortnight

Egni Co-op and Clynfyw Care Farm are delighted to announce the commissioning of a 32.8 kWp solar system.

Jim Bowen, Director of Clynfyw said,

“We are so happy with the solar system which was installed by a local company, Preseli Solar. All costs were funded by Egni Co-op. Clynfyw has always taken action on tackling climate change and installing the solar system is part of that journey. It’s great to be working in partnership with a co-op to achieve that. As electricity costs have gone up such a lot, the panels will save us money as we’re paying Egni Co-op 60% less per kWh compared to our main supplier – this reduces our running costs and enables us to continue our work more sustainably.”

The Care Farm supports adults with learning difficulties and those recovering from mental unwellness. Clynfyw Care Farm is a Community Interest Company located near the village of Boncath in Pembrokeshire.It uses meaningful projects as tools for learning, engagement, contribution and fun through a farm-based Day Service and supporting people living in the Clynfyw Farm Cottages. They also manage the Kinora mental health recovery centre in Cardigan. Clynfyw have won multiple awards for their work including the Queen’s Award for Enterprise (sustainable development) in 2020.

Clynfyw is home to ten people living in supported tenancy and provides inspiring opportunities for 45 vulnerable people, over 200 times each week, and secure, enjoyable employment for 42 paid staff and volunteers. They have shared their experience with others and have written a book ‘Care Farming for Beginners – a how to Guide’.

Jim added,

“Yesterday, the whole site was powered by the sun from 7.30am till 8pm, with no power being imported from the grid. We saved 115 kg of CO2 was saved in a single day. And it’s green and on our roof!”

