Clarke Willmott Advises on Sale of Two North Wales Nursing Homes

Lawyers at national law firm Clarke Willmott have advised on the sale of two nursing homes in north Wales.

Kim Klahn, partner and head of corporate in Birmingham, supported by Aidan Clucas, associate, handled the sale of Bryn Marl Nursing Home in Llandudno Junction, and Coed Isaf Nursing Home at Lllanrhos, near Llandudno, to London-based Vshans Care Ltd.

The two homes, which have been owned and operated by John and Margaret Haydon, provide care for around 70 residents.

Kim Klahn has experience of advising clients across a range of sectors, with a particular expertise in the acquisition and disposal of care homes.

She said:

“It was a pleasure to work on this transaction, which involved colleagues from several of our teams working seamlessly together and provided an exit into a well-deserved retirement for John and Margaret.”

John Haydon said:

“It was great to work with Kim Klahn and the team at Clarke Willmott. They helped guide us through the transaction, making the complex process that bit easier.”

Several other lawyers at Clarke Willmott were involved in the transaction: Andrew Stokes (partner, property), Chris Connors (partner, tax), and Bassey Hogan-Itam (lawyer, tax).

Clarke Willmott is a national law firm with offices in Cardiff, Birmingham, Bristol, London, Manchester, Southampton, and Taunton.