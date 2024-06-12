City Centre Businesses Collaborate with Tech Firm to Help Keep Staff Safe at Night

A collaboration between city centre hospitality businesses and a pioneering safety app aims to transform the safety of late-night workers.

RouteBuddies is designed to create a ‘safe haven’ for verified venue staff to create shared walking groups, request in-person help in an instant and share critical safety information with one another.

The app also includes safety resources and police contact for members when walking alone through a recently improved ‘SOS’ feature.

Now general managers at Cardiff city centre venues including Revolution, Revolución de Cuba, and the newly established Boho Club have pledged to help their staff stay safe with the Venue Safety Net Initiative (VSNI).

The VSNI builds upon the safety app by bringing together a coalition of private communities in-app belonging to each establishment.

RouteBuddies, founded by entrepreneur Jack Blundell, has been at the forefront of the technological revolution of street safety in Wales since its inception in 2022, with a recent focus on transforming staff safety within the night-time economy across the whole of the UK, starting in Cardiff.

Jack said:

“We all know how scary it can be walking through a bustling city at night but imagine doing it every day for work. It’s inspiring to see these hospitality industry leaders who are willing to step up to fight back on such a prevalent issue for their staff, and to strengthen the safety net further.”

Shaye Svikeris, general manager of Revolution, said:

“It’s an amazing opportunity for us to safeguard our staff while building a strong community in the nightlife scene.”

Tom Corliandris of Boho Club said: