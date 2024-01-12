Charities in Wales Benefit from £210,000 as Part of NFU Mutual’s National Fund

NFU Mutual’s agency offices and branches in Wales have nominated 37 local charities across the country to receive a combined donation of more than £210,000 from a national £1.92m ‘Agency Giving Fund’ launched by the Head Office of rural insurer NFU Mutual.

In response to the ongoing challenges faced by communities across the UK, rural insurer NFU Mutual announced £3.25m of funding for local and national charities in 2023. As part of this initiative, the insurer has donated £1.92m to hundreds of local charities in the UK through its Agency Giving Fund to help causes across many sectors to keep their life-changing services going.

One of the charities to benefit in Wales with a donation of more than £3,200, was Paul Sartori Foundation, which was nominated by NFU Mutual Pembrokeshire Agency. This donation will enable the charity to deliver much-needed daytime care to support those living with Dementia in Pembrokeshire.

According to the Office for National Statistics, Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease was recorded as one of the leading causes of death in Wales in April 2023. The Paul Sartori Hospice at Home Clinical Staff team are aware of the difference supporting those living with Dementia and the impact on families. The team recently trialled a 12-week Dementia support pilot project funded via Hywel Dda University Health Board (approved by the Dementia Steering Group and Welsh Government) where night respite was delivered to 11 patients at home.

Lynn Hunter, Paul Sartori Hospice at Home Registered Nurse, explained how the donation will help:

“This new funding came at a good time after the initial trial, where we recognised a need for daytime support. We know the difference this care will make to local families supporting a relative with dementia at home. It can be exhausting. Quite often they cannot leave their loved one unattended and they get very little time to themselves, which can have a great impact on the family carer. This project will increase the resilience of the family carer and support the patient in a familiar environment which they feel comfortable and secure in.”

Owen Suckley, NFU Mutual Regional Manager for Wales, said: