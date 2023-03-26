Changes Afoot at Y Cerrig Glas: Pembroke Pub Set for Refurbishment

Y Cerrig Glas pub in Pembroke is due to receive a new look with the pub undergoing a £125,000 investment into its refurbishment.

Situated on the marina of Pembroke Dock, Y Cerrig Glas has a family-friendly feel and a beer garden complete with a patio and a children’s play area. The pub is ideally located for a visit to the Docks or as a pit-stop for those travelling from nearby Milford Haven.

Y Cerrig Glas will reopen with a varied menu of pub favourites such as Steak and Ale Pie served with chips, garden peas and gravy and new additions such as Loaded Fries with spicy pulled pork, nacho cheese sauce, BBQ sauce, crispy onions and chopped chives and classic lagers on draught, cask ales and a variety of cocktails and G&Ts. The pub also offers a traditional Sunday Roast each week, all served with fluffy mashed potato, roast potatoes, seasonal veggies, home-made Yorkshire pudding, stuffing and gravy.

The pub’s outdoor patio area allows guests to drink and dine alfresco. The new look is set to elevate the pub’s interior to suit all occasions, from ‘casual lunches to special celebrations’.

With over 1,600 pubs and bars across England, Scotland and Wales, Marston’s sites range from their traditional local pubs and family-friendly pubs to their sites with a focus on a ‘warm, timeless country pub atmosphere’.

Tomasz Pilichowski, General Manager of Y Cerrig Glas, said,

“We are so excited to announce that Y Cerrig Glas will be receiving a refresh. We have invested over £125k into breathing new life into Y Cerrig Glas. Our pub is the perfect location for a pit-stop on a visit to the nearby marina and Docks or a relaxed family meal and is much loved by its regulars. We can't wait to welcome everybody back.“

Y Cerrig Glas closes for refurbishment on Monday 20th March and will reopen on Monday 3rd April.