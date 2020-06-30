Chance to Bid for Work on £11.5m Swansea School Construction

Welsh businesses eager to be part of an £11.5m new-build Swansea school construction scheme are being invited to find out what opportunities will be available.

They can book a place on a virtual meet-the-buyer event where they’ll be able to discuss the schemes with main contractor Morgan Sindall.

July 1’s free event is being organised by Morgan Sindall, Business Wales, Sell 2 Wales and Swansea Council which is driving the major project in Penlan.

Robert Francis-Davies, the council’s cabinet member for investment, regeneration and tourism, said:

“We want to give Welsh businesses all the information they need to bid for work on this project. “I urge them to consider what opportunities are available to them with this school project – and to book a place on the meet-the-buyer event. “It will take place online to ensure we’re doing all we can to help curtail the spread of coronavirus.”

Swansea Council and the Welsh Government are jointly funding a £149.5m programme of building new schools and making improvements to existing schools.

The Penlan project focuses on new accommodation for pupils at YG Tirdeunaw and maximising the Welsh medium provision in the area via a new build on a new site for 525 full-time places plus 75 nursery places.

The development includes an integrated Flying Start facility which will accommodate 24 full-time pre-school places.

As the new school is to be built on the land that is currently part of YGG Bryntawe, the project will also deliver improved on-site traffic management arrangements and a bus park to accommodate coaches serving both schools.

There will be associated highways improvements directly outside the school, including parking laybys, a pedestrian crossing and speed calming measures.

Morgan Sindall’s virtual meet-the-buyer event will help them source sub-contractors for the project.

It will be in the form of one-to-one 15-minute meetings booked in advance and delivered via Microsoft Teams video conferencing.

There will be opportunities for questions and answers.

Business Wales will provide guidance for bidding as well as general and specialist business advice.

Book a place HERE