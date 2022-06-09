Ceredigion Construction Firm Recognised for Commitment to Improving Equality

A leading Ceredigion construction firm, which is working to tackle the underrepresentation of women in the industry, has been recognised for its progress.

LEB Construction Ltd, based in Aberystwyth, has been working with gender equality charity Chwarae Teg, having signed up to its fully funded Agile Nation2 Business Programme.

The forward thinking and progressive business has now been awarded ‘Developing FairPlay Employer’ status by Chwarae Teg, having strived to encourage women to consider a career in construction as a viable option. As well as implementing inclusive policies and practices, LEB is also addressing the industry wide issue of wellbeing by committing to support the mental health of all its staff.

Chwarae Teg worked with LEB across a number of areas relating to policy and working practices, ensuring they are a family friendly, flexible, inclusive employer with an effective performance management system which allows staff to thrive.

The company, which specilises in delivering complex remodelling, refurbishment, and new build projects has recently celebrated International Women’s Day by filming and sharing a video of HR and Finance Manager, Charlie Standing, now a qualified Mental Health First Aider at LEB, talking about her journey in the construction industry. It also made and shared a video of new female apprentice, Antonia Morgan, encouraging women into the sector.

Charlie Standing, HR and Finance Manager, LEB Construction Ltd, said:

As a business we are committed to improving equality, diversity and inclusion both for the business and the construction industry as a whole. We’re proud of the changes we have made so far and delighted to have hired a female carpenter apprentice since joining the programme. Chwarae Teg have given us so much support and valuable tools over the last nine months. We would recommend them to any company who needs more support with their HR.”

Carys Strong, Employer Partner, Chwarae Teg, said:

It has been a pleasure working with Charlie and the LEB team to help improve working practices and policies. The company has worked very hard and its commitment to the programme has paid off as the business has implemented so many positive changes which have improved diversity and inclusion and encouraged women to consider a career in the construction industry.

The Agile Nation2 Business Programme, run by Chwarae Teg, is fully funded by the European Social Fund through Welsh Government. Further information is available at www.chwaraeteg.com/projects/an2-business-programme.