Celtic Manor Resort to Manage New Hotel at Milford Waterfront

A 100-bedroom hotel being built as part of the Milford Waterfront development in Milford Haven will be managed and operated by the team responsible for the iconic Celtic Manor Resort, as part of its expanding Celtic Collection of properties.

Celtic Manor, which made global headlines when it staged the 2010 Ryder Cup and the 2014 NATO Summit, brings its knowledge and expertise to operating the new hotel in partnership with the Port of Milford Haven, the venue’s owner.

Forming part of the Celtic Collection’s new portfolio of Tŷ Hotels, the 46,000 sq ft property will be located at the entrance to Milford Waterfront on the Pembrokeshire Coast.

When it opens in 2022, the new hotel will feature four floors of bedroom accommodation and benefit from picture-postcard views across Milford Marina. A variety of bedroom types, including family rooms, make it the ideal base for purposeful travellers for both business and leisure.

Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront will also house a restaurant and bar, a private dining area, and an activity suite within the ground floor.

The hotel will provide a significant draw for new tourists to Milford Haven and Pembrokeshire, as part of a major redevelopment of the waterfront. Around 50 permanent jobs will be created in the hotel’s operations with many more supported in the supply chain.

Chief Executive at the Port of Milford Haven, Andy Jones, said:

“The new Tŷ Hotel is great news for Pembrokeshire and represents a watershed moment for Milford Waterfront. The Celtic Collection, with its international standing, shares our passion for the destination – with its fascinating history and stunning marina backdrop – and has joined us to tell a global audience that Milford Waterfront is a fantastic place to visit and to stay. “An investment of this kind creates a ripple effect, building even greater positivity among local businesses and creating opportunities for jobs and long-term growth. Despite lockdowns during the Covid pandemic, many Milford Waterfront businesses have continued to thrive and are looking forward to opening their doors again and welcoming families and foodies alike. “We are a proud Pembrokeshire business and are delighted to be bringing this high quality investment to the area in partnership with The Celtic Collection. It really does demonstrate to other investors that Pembrokeshire offers great opportunities for growth.”

Construction work commenced in January and has been ongoing during the present lockdown with the hotel expected to be completed in time for opening in the Spring of 2022.

The Celtic Collection Chief Executive Ian Edwards said:

“We are delighted to have been appointed to manage and operate this exciting new hotel in a spectacular waterfront location and we are excited to launch this partnership with the Port of Milford Haven. “After such a difficult year for tourism and hospitality, it is fantastic to announce this positive news as we look forward to the sector reopening. We know this hotel is going to bring a welcome boost to the local economy and attract a lot of new visitors to Milford Haven. “This is a brilliant opportunity for The Celtic Collection to expand our horizons and bring our expertise in hotels and hospitality to Pembrokeshire, a region which is world-renowned as a tourist destination thanks to its spectacular coastline and landscape, and its welcoming people. “We look forward to working with the community and with local suppliers and stakeholders to make a real success of this new hotel and drive more prosperity for the region.”

Chair of Visit Pembrokeshire, Jane Rees-Baynes, said: