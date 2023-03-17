Celtic Freeport Calls for Decisive Action on FLOW Ports

The Celtic Freeport bid consortium reacted to the publication of the report by the Floating Wind Offshore Wind Taskforce, which recommended accelerating large-scale investment in two ports in Wales to support the roll-out of floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea.

A report by the Floating Wind Offshore Wind Taskforce says up to 11 ports around the UK – with two in Wales – will need to be transformed as fast as possible into new industrial hubs to enable the roll-out of floating offshore wind at scale.

The report contains a series of recommendations which could see 34GW of floating wind installed in UK waters by 2040, if the Government takes swift and decisive action. At present, the UK has a target of 5GW by 2030.

Roger Maggs MBE, Chair of the Celtic Freeport bid consortium:

“The Floating Wind Offshore Wind Taskforce's conclusions are clear. If the UK wants to maximise the floating offshore wind revolution, we cannot be passive, and must move immediately. “The UK and Welsh governments need to act decisively and back two upgraded green energy ports at Port Talbot and Milford Haven. “The selection of the Celtic Freeport bid will send a crystal clear global market signal that Wales is ready to support this fast developing green ecosystem rich in manufacturing, operations and maintenance opportunities for future generations. “We take heart from the statement from Welsh Government earlier this week that it is: ‘….. ambitious for the floating offshore wind sector in Wales – we believe it has the potential to deliver sustainable sources of energy into the future and it is also a once-in-a-generation opportunity to open up new markets for local suppliers and to create thousands of high-quality jobs in Wales.’ “An opportunity to move immediately exists, as the vision and objectives of the Celtic Freeport are exactly those expressed in this Welsh Government statement.”

Consent granted for Wales’ first floating windfarm, Welsh Government media release, 13 March