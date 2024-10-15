Cardiff’s Hubs and Libraries Offer Warm Welcome Once Again

Warm Welcome spaces are on the way back in Cardiff hubs and libraries as the city’s council aims to support customers worried about the costs of heating their own homes.

From Monday October 21, the city’s hubs and libraries will again offer a warm welcome to customers, providing a safe and warm environment where they can meet others to chat, read a book, access services and find out about available support.

This is the third year of the initiative, which seeks to support anyone in the city concerned about the cost of living, including energy prices, over the colder months.

People are welcome to call into any of the city's hubs or libraries during their usual opening hours. Hot refreshments will also be available but times vary from venue to venue.

Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, Cllr Lee Bridgeman:

“Our Warm Welcome spaces have been very well-received by customers over the past two years and as times continue to be tough for many heading into this winter, we want to extend that welcome for another year. “Our hubs and libraries are fantastic community spaces, offering a wide range of support to residents. Our friendly teams will be on hand to offer as much, or as little, advice and help to anyone who comes along to the warm welcome spaces.”

A wide range of advice and support is available at hubs across the city, from housing, claiming benefits including Pension Credit, debt support, information about grants and discounts and much more. Anyone looking for help can also contact the Council's Money Advice team on 029 2087 1071 or email advicehub@cardiff.gov.uk or visit here.