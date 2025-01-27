Cardiff Business   |

Subscribe to the monthly newsletter updates

Subscribe to Newsletter
Cardiff Business Club-Leaderboard ad
Cardiff Business Club-Sidebar ad
BW Fairwork Dec 450x460px-1
Cornerstone Finance_SML sidebar
27 January 2025
Cardiff

Cardiff Salon Secures Grant Funding for Sustainability and Specialist Services

Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0


A family-run hair salon is investing in sustainability and specialist services thanks to grant funding.

O.Constantinou & Sons secured SPF Business Development match-funding from Cardiff Council, which has enabled the salon to install solar panels while also investing in wig training equipment.

Last year the salon received the contract to provide and fit wigs for the NHS. The firm said the investment in training equipment would ensure its team continued to offer the highest level of expertise, helping clients feel confident and supported.

The installation of solar panels will help to reduce the salon’s carbon footprint and long-term energy costs, it said. 

“We are incredibly grateful for this funding, as it has allowed us to take significant steps towards sustainability while continuing to invest in specialist services,” said Helen Rouse, Director at O.Constantinou & Sons.

 

“As a small business, navigating today’s economic landscape is challenging, but we remain committed to evolving, innovating, and providing the best possible service to our clients.”



bnw MEET THE TEAM AD

Columns & Features:
Innovation / Tech
20 January 2025

Competition Offers Small Businesses the Chance to ‘Bring Dream Brand to Life’
Newport
10 January 2025

Independent Businesses Bring Magic to Newport’s Heart
Newport
10 January 2025

Culture is the Beating Heart of Newport
Newport
10 January 2025

Newport Businesses Embrace Innovation to Shape a Bright Future

More Cardiff Capital Region Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //