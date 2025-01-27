Cardiff Salon Secures Grant Funding for Sustainability and Specialist Services

A family-run hair salon is investing in sustainability and specialist services thanks to grant funding.

O.Constantinou & Sons secured SPF Business Development match-funding from Cardiff Council, which has enabled the salon to install solar panels while also investing in wig training equipment.

Last year the salon received the contract to provide and fit wigs for the NHS. The firm said the investment in training equipment would ensure its team continued to offer the highest level of expertise, helping clients feel confident and supported.

The installation of solar panels will help to reduce the salon’s carbon footprint and long-term energy costs, it said.