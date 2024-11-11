Cardiff Met Set to Host Business Collaboration Event

Businesses looking to explore collaboration opportunities are being invited to an event at Cardiff Metropolitan University.

The Collaboration Kick-Off event features Dr Imtiaz Khan, Reader in Data Science and leader at the university’s Centre for Industry 4.0 and Blockchain Research, which conducts a wide range of AI and Web 3.0 technologies related research and development projects.

Imtiaz's collaborative projects were recently awarded the Wales Technology Award (Best Blockchain Application category) and the Longitude Prize on Dementia. He led several industrial projects with companies like the Airbus and Government organisations such as Companies House and the National Health Service. He is also a steering committee member of the Wales Digital Twin Network and Blockchain Connected Council, Wales. Imtiaz is editorial board member of several international journals like Blockchain for Healthcare Today, Frontiers in Blockchain, Springer Nature Humanities and Social Sciences.

The event is due to take place on Tuesday, 19 November 2024 between 1-2pm with refreshments and networking from 2-2.30pm.

It is being at held at Hospitality Suite, Cardiff School of Management, Cardiff Metropolitan University, Western Avenue, Cardiff, CF5 2YB.

Booking is available here.

The event is open to Cardiff Met staff, researchers and businesses looking to explore collaboration opportunities.