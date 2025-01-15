Cardiff Joins UK-Wide Business Partnership to Tackle the Challenges Facing Flagship High Streets

Business representatives from the nation’s flagship high streets have come together to launch High Streets UK, a new partnership which aims to tackle the most pressing issues facing high streets and unlock fresh opportunities for growth.

The group’s core objective is to develop programmes and policy recommendations which will enable flagship UK high streets to drive local and national growth, aligning with the Government’s focus on creating a productive and sustainable economy.

Founding members of High Streets UK include leading Business Improvement Districts from Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Leeds and London.

Collectively, the high streets involved represent over 5,000 businesses, contribute £34.7 billion in GVA each year and welcome over 473 million visitors annually – acting as key drivers of growth and important economic anchors for local communities.

The group will meet quarterly to share learnings and discuss solutions to common challenges faced by high streets across the country – from the rise of retail crime and anti-social behaviour to an unwieldy business rates system and rigid planning laws.

FOR Cardiff is the Business Improvement District (BID) of Cardiff city centre – a private, not-for-profit membership organisation voted for by the businesses of Cardiff city centre in June 2016. Since 2016, FOR Cardiff has invested over £1.5million annually to deliver award-winning projects, campaigns and events that enhance the city centre and represent the needs of over eight hundred businesses.

Carolyn Brownell, Executive Director of FOR Cardiff said:

“High streets are the beating heart of our cities, connecting communities, supporting businesses, and fostering economic growth. Through High Streets UK, we have an incredible opportunity to collaborate with other leading high streets, share innovative solutions, and tackle shared challenges head-on. By working together, we can create vibrant, welcoming spaces that not only drive local prosperity but also strengthen the national economy for years to come.”

Dee Corsi, Chair of High Streets UK and CEO of New West End Company (the Business Improvement District (BID) of London’s West End) said: