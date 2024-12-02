Cardiff Business Club-Leaderboard ad

Cardiff Business Club is, and always has been, connecting organisations and sharing inspiration via our members and our world class speakers.

Established in 1912, their objective has always been simple: to offer an environment where members can connect with decision makers from across the private, public and charitable sectors to support and promote their businesses.

 

2 December 2024

CARDIFF BUSINESS CLUB

Cardiff Business Club Looks Ahead to 2025 Schedule

Cardiff Business Club is looking ahead to a packed schedule of events for 2025.

Chairman Phil Jardine told Business News Wales about the one remaining event for 2024 – a lunch event with Stuart George, Managing Director of Bute Energy, at Sophia Gardens on Monday, 16th December – as well as outlining special guest speakers already lined up for the New Year, including Club President Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson DBE DL and Professor Dame Elan Closs Stephens.

