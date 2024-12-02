Cardiff Business Club Looks Ahead to 2025 Schedule

Cardiff Business Club is looking ahead to a packed schedule of events for 2025.

Chairman Phil Jardine told Business News Wales about the one remaining event for 2024 – a lunch event with Stuart George, Managing Director of Bute Energy, at Sophia Gardens on Monday, 16th December – as well as outlining special guest speakers already lined up for the New Year, including Club President Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson DBE DL and Professor Dame Elan Closs Stephens.

