A Powerful End to the Season for Cardiff Business Club with Emyr Afan OBE

The Cardiff Business Club brought its 2024/25 season to a close in spectacular fashion, hosting an inspiring and emotionally charged evening with Emyr Afan OBE, CEO of Afanti Media Ltd.

Emyr captivated the audience with a deeply personal and motivating talk, sharing the story behind his success, the people who championed his journey, and his role in shaping Wales’ media landscape. From humble beginnings to national acclaim, his narrative was both moving and empowering.

Guests were taken on a reflective journey through the history of Afanti Media, with a heartfelt tribute to The Pop Factory in Porth, a cultural landmark that stirred fond memories for many in the room. The evening was a celebration not only of entrepreneurial triumph but of the Welsh creative spirit.

The Club extended a sincere thank you to Emyr for delivering such a memorable finale to the season, a night that will long resonate with all in attendance.

About Emyr Afan OBE

As CEO of Afanti Media, Emyr Afan has left an indelible mark on the UK’s television industry. His leadership has propelled Afanti to national prominence, with landmark shows such as The Pop Factory and The Jonathan Show redefining Welsh media.

Recognised as Cardiff Business of the Year 2023, Entrepreneur of the Year 2024, and Most Influential CEO Wales (Media Production) 2024, Emyr’s accolades reflect his commitment to creative excellence and business leadership.

His journey, including the bold move to reacquire the business from Sky Studios and rebuild it with renewed energy, is a testament to his resilience and passion. With figures like Sir Tom Jones among Afanti’s supporters, Emyr has not only led a business but a movement that has helped put Welsh media on the global stage.

The Cardiff Business Club thanks all its members and guests for a fantastic season and looks forward to welcoming everyone back for the next series of events.