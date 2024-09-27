Cardiff and Swansea Set to Welcome Barbara’s Bier Haus and Bonnie Rogues

Three bars across Cardiff and Swansea are set to change their name and identity.

Cardiff’s Heidi’s Bier Bar on Mill Lane will be rebranded Barbara’s Bier Haus and Proud Mary Pub on St Mary’s Street and Swansea’s Wind Street will become Bonnie Rogues Pub. None of the venues will close and the transition from one brand to the other will happen seamlessly.

Venue Manager for Bonnie Rogues Cardiff, Ben Browne, said:

“We can’t wait to introduce Bonnie to Wales and show both Cardiff and Swansea what we can offer. Proud Mary has been amazing, but it’s time to build on what we’ve been doing for the last two years.”

Josh Donnelly, Venue Manager of Barbara’s Bier Haus, added:

“Just in time for the ski season, we will be hosting the best parties and really bring the mountain vibe to Cardiff.”

The rebrand follows an impressive first six months of trading for operator NEOS Hospitality, which has announced a £25 million investment to grow its party bar business and increase its footprint across the UK.

NEOS’ Chief Executive Officer, Russell Quelch, said:

“This is an exciting phase for NEOS. We are confident that we have the winning formula to create seriously good fun spaces for people of all ages to eat, drink, dance, play and watch sports. Investing £25 million in our party bar concepts, starting with the opening of Barbara’s Bier Haus and Bonnie Rogues Pub in Cardiff and Swansea, will lay a solid foundation for the future growth of the business.”

NEOS Hospitality was formed in 2024, following the REKOM UK administration, and currently operates 19 venues across the UK employing 900 staff.