Caldicot Scale-up Embraces Growing Global Pet Market

What do NASA, an expanding customer base in over 15 countries and cats all have in common? Catipilla, a luxury cat furniture business based in Wales.

Founded by entrepreneur, former NASA engineer and business leader Andy Sutton and his son Joseph in 2016, Catipilla has followed an impressive growth trajectory ever since. Overcoming the significant challenges presented by Coronavirus to establish a new UK manufacturing partner and undertake an exciting product re-design in 2020.

Listed at Pets at Home since 2018, with established global partnerships including IAMS, Etsy, Google and Amazon, Catipilla is endorsed by the charity International Cat Care. Having secured external investment from a Business Angel in 2019, Catipilla will raise equity investment to fuel their growth plans with Crowdcube from September 2020.

Starting with Cat Climbers and Resting Points, the Catipilla range now extends to Scratchers and Accessories, and will soon include an innovative new cat Teepee.

Catipilla’s founder and CEO, Andy Sutton, said,

“Catipilla products are made by cat lovers for cat lovers. It all started when our own cat, Smudge, couldn’t jump through the window. As an engineer, I am always looking for solutions to common household problems, so I built her a wooden ramp. “Multiple visitors asked me to build a ramp for their cat, and we realised that there are a lot of cats out there who need our help. Our mission is to satisfy a cat’s innate instincts – to roam, climb and explore – while keeping our feline friends happy, healthy, stimulated and safe in, and around, the home. We think they look stylish too, and our customers agree!”

All of Catipilla’s products are developed in partnership with vets, cat charities and feline experts to improve the health and wellbeing of cats. Delivering innovative engineering, high-quality production and beautiful design at an affordable price. Catipilla’s entire range is proudly designed, manufactured and assembled in the UK from 85% recycled materials.