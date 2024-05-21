Caerphilly IT Firm Marks Record Growth with Gold Partnership

A Caerphilly IT firm has marked a strong year of growth with contracts in the defence, fintech and manufacturing sectors.

Excellence IT, which specialises in offering fully managed IT support, infrastructure, cyber security and training has seen a 40% growth in its seven-figure revenue since last year,and was named a Dell Gold Partner.

The company is currently one of the few accredited Dell Gold Partners in Wales, an award that signifies technical expertise with strict training and qualification criteria. It’s also revenue-based, meaning only certain-sized firms are eligible.

The company, based at De Clare Court, was founded in 2002 by its owners Andy Beer and Andy Jarlett-Green and has 19 members of staff. It’s currently looking to increase its headcount by recruiting two further roles in an Infrastructure Engineer and a Cloud Technician.

Co-founder Andy Beer said it was a combination of building relationships and forward-thinking that was the key to its continued success.

Andy said:

“Since founding the business over twenty years ago we’ve always emphasised building relationships, both with our customers and our staff. It’s why we’ve been fortunate to see continual growth in the business year after year, and combined with our focus on the future, it’s what keeps us ahead of the curve. “We’ve long been advocates for cloud technology and support, which paid off during the Covid crisis as many companies suddenly found themselves having to operate almost entirely remotely. We had been 100% cloud many years before Covid which helped with a quick transition to serving our clients when lockdown came. “Thanks to our way of working, our clients were already ahead and so found the process far less of an upheaval. This led to us gaining more clients which, in turn, allowed us to take on and train more staff, resulting in us having the capacity to service a range of new contracts across a number of sectors. Something we are confident in continuing as we grow our team further.”

Fellow co-founder Andy Jarlett-Green said the need for responsive IT support was greater now than ever: