Cadre Advisory Launches New Wealth Management Division

Cadre Advisory has launched a new Wealth Management Division, spearheaded by newly appointed Director, Lewis Tomlins.

Lewis will lead the team from Cadre’s headquarters in Penarth.

He said:

“I am delighted to be joining Cadre Advisory and working with cutting-edge technology to provide forward-thinking businesses and business owners with transparent advice. The team has been very welcoming, and I look forward to working closely with them as we embark on this new opportunity for our new and existing clients.”

Tom O’Brien, Director and Founder of Cadre Advisory, said:

“Launching a wealth division complements our core service and aligns it with personal tax planning, creating a complete solution for our clients.”

Jamie Williams, Tax Director and Founder of Cadre Advisory, added:

“The link between tax planning and wealth management has never been more important. Actioning tax advice with the correct products is a holistic approach that is needed now more than ever as clients look to secure and maintain the wealth they have created.”

Cadre Advisory, having previously announced a growth of 25% year on year, is now an established firm with 12 advisors offering a complete outsourced finance solution.

Tom continued:

“The growth of the business has been exceptional. While we have a huge amount of experience throughout the team, we plan to continue recruiting local talent into 2024, so we can offer a first-class service to our growing number of clients. I’m excited to deliver our plans to continue expanding into new regions and services.”

Cadre Advisory was established just over five years ago by Tom O’Brien and Jamie Williams, who met while training at a top UK financial firm. They remained friends while working in other roles, eventually joining forces to form Cadre – previously Lime Advisory – with the aim of dispelling the confusion around business finance and accountancy, and helping entrepreneurs scale and grow their companies.