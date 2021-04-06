Businesses Wanted to Help Shape Regional Skills Provision

Business representatives from the digital, energy, creative and professional services sectors are wanted to help plan the future provision of skills across the Swansea Bay City Region.

Industry chairs for clusters representing these sectors are being sought to work closely with the Regional Learning and Skills Partnership (RLSP) for South West and Mid Wales.

This work will help the RLSP explore what the specific full-time, part-time and apprenticeship needs are for these sectors and how businesses can be a part of the development of training in the region’s schools and colleges.

Other sector cluster groups feeding into the work of the RLSP include construction; health and social care; public services; advanced materials and manufacturing; and tourism, leisure and retail.

Jane Lewis, Regional Learning and Skills Partnership Manager, said:

“The work of the RLSP is important for the region’s recovery from Covid-19 to ensure that we have the right skills to meet the needs of industry, with the partnership also leading on a regional skills and talent initiative as part of the Swansea Bay City Deal. “The voice of business is key to developing our plans. As well as industry chairs for our digital, energy, creative and professional services sector cluster groups, we’d also encourage any businesses working in any of our cluster group sectors to get in touch if they’d like to contribute.”

Amanda Lince, of Crosshands Home Services Ltd, is the Chair of the health and social care cluster group. She said:

“As an SME I know how easy it is to focus of the issues in front of me like recruitment and retention, increase in the national minimum wage, employer contributions, pensions, and other staff and resource costs. “But none of this will change for the better unless we give some of our attention to those things that affect the changes in our sector. I’d urge other businesses to join the cluster group and gain support from those in a similar situation. As a collective voice, this can lead to real change which will have a positive impact on your business.”

Edward Morgan, of Castel Howell Foods, is the Chair of the food and land management cluster group. He said:

“It’s important that businesses in Wales have an opportunity to feed back to the Welsh Government on their challenges with training, skills and attracting new employees to the sector. Likewise, it’s also important that information on the economy of the area and investment plans are fed back to businesses. The RLSP cluster meetings are opportunities for frequent engagement, ensuring the voice of industry is heard.”

Contact RLSP Manager Jane Lewis for more information on [email protected]