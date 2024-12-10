Business Rates Relief Extension Much-Needed for Welsh Hospitality

UKHospitality Cymru has said the extension of business rates relief was crucial to support hospitality businesses.

In the draft Welsh Budget published today, the Welsh Government has extended 40% business rates relief for hospitality and leisure businesses, as called for by UKHospitality Cymru. It has also capped any increase to the business rates multiplier at 1%.

David Chapman, Executive Director of UKHospitality Cymru, said: