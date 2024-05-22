Business Organisations Call for General Election to Focus on Growth

Business organisations have responded to news that a General Election will take place on July 4.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made the announcement in a statement outside Downing Street.

Ian Price, Director, CBI Wales, said:

“This General Election needs to be about how our political leaders will get the UK economy firing on all cylinders and deliver sustainable growth for the benefit of our society. “Whoever forms our next government can’t tackle these momentous challenges alone – they will have to partner with business to harness the insights, innovation and optimism needed to deliver real and lasting change. “Right now, too many businesses and households still face rising costs which delay investment decisions and dampen consumer spending. “Our members want to see politicians having grown-up conversations about how we foster the investment we need to have a labour market which delivers higher living standards, to accelerate our transition to net zero and make the UK an attractive place to run and grow business. It’s critical that these issues that will affect the UK’s long-term growth prospects are reflected meaningfully in the debate over the next six weeks.”

National Chair of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), Martin McTague, said:

“Small business owners and self-employed people across the country will be looking for which party puts forward the most compelling pro-growth, pro-business policies to stimulate the economy and encourage entrepreneurship. “The hard-working voters running the UK’s 5.5 million small firms are a large and motivated section of the electorate. A further 16 million voters are employed by small businesses. “There will be fierce competition for their votes at this election, and those competing will need a convincing plan to bring down the cost of doing business, support small businesses to grow, and create the right conditions to encourage new businesses to start up. As the campaign begins, each party will need to put forward a clear small business offer or manifesto.”

Victoria Bond, CLA Cymru Director, said:

“As we look towards the election on July 4 it is imperative for every party to show they understand and support the aspirations, skills, and dedication of the rural Welsh populace. What we need is not just promises but a well-defined strategy and a commitment to funding that will secure the future and rural potential of Wales. “Rural Wales is brimming with entrepreneurs, job creators, and visionaries ready to enhance our economy. However, for far too long, successive governments have overlooked these vibrant communities, treating them like relics rather than the engines of growth they truly are. “The party that can deliver a comprehensive and forward-thinking growth strategy for the rural economy will find strong allies in CLA Cymru. We are eager to work together to realise the vast potential of our countryside.”

Sara Jones, Head of the Welsh Retail Consortium, said:

“Following today’s announcement, the weeks leading up to polling day will undoubtedly be politically charged. As the parties and candidates outline their priorities, they should be mindful that lifting private sector investment will be key. “This reinforces the need for a coherent approach to policy making and an agenda which keeps down the cost of doing business and the cost of living and encourages firms to grow. Every policy pursued by the next administration should be tested against a benchmark of whether it will make this country a better place for retailers and other firms to invest and expand and ultimately the best place in the world to grow a retail business.”

Suzy Davies, Chair of the Wales Tourism Alliance, said: