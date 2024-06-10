First Residents for Eco-Friendly Anglesey Housing Development

Residents have moved into 55 energy-efficient homes in Valley, Anglesey, provided by a North Wales Housing association.

The affordable homes were built by Bala-based Williams Homes (Bala) Ltd on behalf of ClwydAlyn, in partnership with Welsh Government and Anglesey County Council. All homes have been built as ‘lifetime homes’ and designed so that they are easily adaptable to the changing needs of the residents, helping them to live independently for longer.

The homes have exceeded the current regulatory standards: Welsh Government Housing Quality Standard, Welsh Government Development Quality Requirements and Welsh Government Beautiful Homes and Spaces Standards. ClwydAlyn says it is committed to tackling fuel poverty and minimising the impact less energy efficient homes can have on people’s health and wellbeing.

Built using greener technologies and innovative designs, the new homes benefit from air source heat pumps, solar electricity panels, being positioned to maximise solar gain and natural daylight, and electric car charging facilities. Built with a timber frame using Welsh timber, the project utilises many natural and sustainable materials as possible, and sourcing materials from local manufacturers and suppliers, which has kept the carbon footprint as low as possible.

Penny Storr, Head of Development and Growth at ClwydAlyn, said:

“We’re thrilled to hand over the keys to excited residents as they move into brand new, energy efficient, environmentally friendly homes built for the future. These homes are central to our long-term mission to tackle fuel poverty and improve our residents’ health and wellbeing. “As well as the homes themselves, we have ensured that residents and their families have ample green space with an equipped play park as part of the project. We hope for some kinder weather this summer for residents and families to get outside as much as possible and enjoy the new local community.”

This scheme is part of ClwydAlyn’s development programme to deliver a further 1,500 new homes in North Wales by 2025 at an investment of £250 million, bringing the total number of homes in management to more than 7,500.