Third Sector Survival is Vital to Ensuring the Voices of Citizens are Heard

Third-sector organisations are battling a range of challenges and many face a threat to their sustainability.

Increased demand at a time of declining budgets, as well as challenges with recruiting and retaining staff, mean some organisations are struggling to survive.

These organisations, says Gwendolyn Sterk, CEO of the Co-production Network for Wales, are absolutely vital – and not only because of their role in delivering services. They are also vital in ensuring that the voices of those who access support – both from third sector and from public sector – are heard.

Co-production brings together those who provide services with those who access them in order to inform and make joint decisions. It places equal value on professional experience and knowledge and lived experience and knowledge.

Losing third sector organisations – particularly community-led smaller organisations – could mean service users have less of a voice in public sector decision making in areas such as health and social care.

Business News Wales editor Gemma Casey spoke to Gwendolyn about the challenges facing the third sector.