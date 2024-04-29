Browne Jacobson Appointed as Legal Adviser to Department for Transport Legal Advisers

Browne Jacobson is providing expert advice to lawyers at the Department for Transport on major infrastructure projects

The law firm, which has an office in Cardiff, has been appointed as sole legal adviser to the Department for Transport Legal Advisers (DfTLA), a division of the Government Legal Department (GLD) that provides legal services to the Department for Transport (DfT) and its executive agencies.

The three-year contract, awarded under the Crown Commercial Service (CCS), includes overflow capacity and resilience support, working on a partnership basis with in-house lawyers.

Browne Jacobson has already advised on procurement, commercial contracting, competition and data transfer elements of the National Parking Platform, a DfT-funded pilot scheme that aims to connect parking providers with service providers so that customers can find and pay for parking at any participating location using their preferred app.

The firm has also advised on the future provision of smart motorways and aspects relating to Flight100, the world’s first commercial long-haul flight powered by 100% sustainable aviation fuel that was operated by Virgin Atlantic as part of a DfT competition.

It is anticipated the DfT will also instruct Browne Jacobson’s lawyers to support with legal issues concerning roads, aviation and maritime, as well as cross-border and commercial matters relating to transport.

Tim Edds, Partner in the public law team at Browne Jacobson, said: