Brilliant Basics Fund Open for Local Authorities and National Park Authorities

A fund designed to deliver small-scale tourism infrastructure improvements across Wales is open.

Brilliant Basics is a capital fund to deliver improvements in basic but essential visitor infrastructure at strategic tourism destinations across Wales to ensure that all visitors have a positive and memorable experience throughout all aspects of their stay.

The 2025-2026/7 Brilliant Basics fund will invest in facilities that will improve visitor and local satisfaction, provide better facilities for disabled visitors, weather proofing facilities and enhance the environmental sustainability of key destinations. These elements, if missing or not managed properly can deter visitors from coming or stop them from returning.

This year’s fund is open to local authorities and National Park Authorities.

Previous projects funded by Brilliant Basics have included:

electric vehicle charging points,

improved toilet and car parking facilities,

accessible changing places facilities, and

improved signage and interpretation panels.

2025 will mark the Year of Croeso in Wales – the latest in a series of themed years led by Visit Wales. As well as a broad welcome, marketing activity will celebrate aspects such as our iconic experiences, products, destinations and culture, that can only be found in Wales.

Applicants are therefore encouraged to consider how their project can add to a Croeso that is inclusive to create a comprehensive experience. For example this could include making facilities accessible to people of all abilities and creating a sense of place, such as the use of the Welsh language.

The closing date for expressions of interest is 22 November 2024.

Further information is available here.