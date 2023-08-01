BBC Wales Presenter Claire Summers Returns to Host Powys Business Awards

With the clock ticked down for this year’s Powys Business Awards, the organisers have announced that BBC Wales presenter Claire Summers will be hosting the awards for the third time.

Claire, who hosted the premier annual event for Powys businesses, social enterprises and charities last year, will be leading the award ceremony at The Hafren, Newtown on Friday, October 20.

Entry forms were completed and received by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group (MWMG) by Sunday, July 30.

An experienced journalist, Claire has been a key member of the BBC Wales news team for many years, anchored big events including the Ryder Cup, the London Olympics and Commonwealth Games and has been the BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year presenter.

“I’m delighted to be back hosting the Powys Business Awards,” she said. “It is always such a privilege to be part of such a wonderful evening, surrounded by inspirational people and businesses in the community.”

Ceri Stephens, MWMG’s group manager, said:

“It’s great that Claire has agreed to host the Powys Business Awards ceremony again this year, as she is always genuinely interested in the stories behind the finalists. “The awards provide a fantastic platform for our businesses across Powys to raise their profile and showcase their diverse products and services. We look forward to discovering some hidden gems again this year.”

Organised by MWMG with support from sponsors, the awards are open to companies, organisations, social enterprises and charities.

The 13 categories this year include two newcomers – the Sole Trader Award, sponsored by Powys County Times and the Excellence in Sustainability Award, sponsored by the Welsh Government.

The other categories are:

Start up Business Award sponsored by EvaBuild

Entrepreneurship Award sponsored by MWMG

Micro Business Award (fewer than 10 employees) sponsored by Welshpool Printing Group

Growth Award sponsored by EDF Renewables

Small Business Award (under 30 employees) sponsored by Wipak

Social Enterprise/ Charity Award sponsored by Myrick Training Services

Small Business Growth Award sponsored by W. R. Partners

Technology & Innovation Award sponsored by CellPath

People Development Award sponsored by NPTC Group of Colleges.

From the category winners, an overall Powys Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Powys County Council, is chosen. In addition, the judging panel can make a discretionary Judges Special Award to recognise an outstanding achievement by a business or person who is not one of the category winners.

The awards, which began in 2009, are an opportunity for all businesses, social enterprises and charities of all sizes in Powys to compete for a chance to be a finalist at the county’s main business event of the year.