Barclays Eagle Labs and Tramshed Tech Partner on Business Support Series

Barclays Eagle Labs and Tramshed Tech, Wales’ fastest growing business incubator, are collaborating to launch a free business support event series in September.

The first of the series, called ‘Talking Tuesdays’, is designed to support business growth, develop a deeper understanding of business practices and encourage innovation and collaboration. The free hybrid events, which can be accessed in person at Tramshed Tech or virtually via live stream, will take place every other Tuesday starting 14th September and are open to all businesses.

The first Talking Tuesdays session will discuss podcasting as a medium to build a brand and grow your business led by Gareth Davies, Director at bedigital and host of The Tech Leaders Podcast.

Gareth used podcasting as a way to grow his business by developing The Tech Leaders Podcast, a leadership themed production with established technology leaders, at some of the world's most incredible organisations, covering everything from the challenges of sustainable growth, through to continuous innovation and everything in-between.

The second series of events, ‘Wisdom Wednesdays’, will delve into topics surrounding diversity and inclusion in business, including women’s health in the workplace and managing your pension. The first Wisdom Wednesday event will take place Wednesday 22nd September.

Jessica Phillips, Enterprise and Innovations Manager at Tramshed Tech, said:

“Meetups are a really important part of our community at Tramshed Tech and Covid-19 has meant that these have been virtual for almost two years. Talking Tuesdays in partnership with Barclays Eagle Labs is our first hybrid event and we can’t wait to welcome people back to Tramshed Tech. We’re also launching our Startup Academy in partnership with Google for Startups this month and Talking Tuesdays will provide an extra level of business support to our cohort, members and wider network.”

Melody Johnson, Lab Manager at Cardiff Barclays Eagle Labs, said:

“The new partnership between Barclays Eagle Labs and Tramshed Tech is centred around bringing the best support to enterprises in Cardiff and Wales, to drive innovation and create a hub where businesses can thrive. Our new event series – Talking Tuesdays and Wisdom Wednesdays – aims to bring together Cardiff’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, to explore a range of themes and topics at the heart of Wales’ start-up and scale-up business community, giving businesses and opportunity to safely network virtually and in-person.”

To register for Talking Tuesday or Wisdom Wednesday events, visit: www.tramshedtech.co.uk/events

For more details on Eagle Labs, visit: https://labs.uk.barclays/