Award-Winning Butcher Producing Solar Powered Sausages Following Huge Surge in Energy Costs

One of the country’s leading meat producers is using solar power to produce its award-winning sausages.

And the move to renewable energy is helping to bring down spiralling electricity prices at Edwards, the Welsh Butcher, which hit the news last autumn when its bills soared from £2,500 to £15,000 a week.

The company took the decision to contact Carbon Zero Renewables, which has been installing solar energy systems across the country for more than 15 years.

They installed 238 state-of-the-art solar panels on the roof of Edwards’ 23,000 sq ft Conwy headquarters, and the 120kW system is already paying dividends.

Early results show it will ensure a saving of more than £30,000 and 20,200 kg of CO2 a year – the equivalent to planting almost 950 trees.

Employing more than 80 staff in the town, founder Ieuan Edwards sees a light at the end of the tunnel and says this is the next step on their sustainability journey.

“The move to renewable energy aligns with our values and of course given spiralling energy costs we needed and wanted to do something,” he said. “It’s a challenging time for everyone but this is also a long-term investment that will have a positive and sustainable impact on both our carbon footprint and overall costs for years to come.” “We thank Carbon Zero Renewables for their support and wouldn’t hesitate to work with them again or recommend their services.”

Ieuan first opened his butcher’s shop in Conwy 40 years ago. Following years of success the company expanded into a nearby production facility, where it makes its award-winning products for leading UK supermarkets, foodservice and meal-kit sectors, and international retailers.

Their growing and ever-popular range includes sausages, beef, pork and chicken burgers, gammon, bacon, and seasonal products.

Gareth Jones, Managing Director of Carbon Zero Renewables and Net Zero Ambassador for the North Wales and Mersey Dee Business Council said it was a privilege to collaborate with one of Wales’s best-loved businesses and help them make a difference to the environment.

He added:

“Why more businesses aren’t looking at solar energy is quite mind boggling when you consider the effect it has on not only profits but also the world around us. “The technology installed at their factory is the safest on the market, can be monitored 24/7 and allows for independent analysis of every solar panel on the roof, not just the overall system like others that are out there at the moment. “Companies are realising that it’s not just about wanting to do something, it’s about having to do something for continuity and to future-proof, because this problem is not going to go away anytime soon. “Edwards, the Welsh Butcher has recognised that as part of its overall green strategy and I’m sure they will continue to reap the rewards.”

