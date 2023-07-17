Applications for the Hydrogen Sponsor Challenge are Now Open

Business News Wales recently spoke with Graham Williams, Hydrogen Project Manager at Ambition North Wales, who explained everything you need to know on the Hydrogen Sponsor Challenge and what exactly they are looking for when it comes to proposals and a viable business case.

Through the Hydrogen Sponsor Challenge, Ambition North Wales aims to kick-start the hydrogen economy by appointing an organisation to deliver jobs, growth, carbon savings and investment into North Wales.

The hub will include both the production and use of hydrogen, with up to £11.2 million in capital funding available to enable demand and help organisations switch from fossil fuels to hydrogen.

Applications are now open and close on September 11th at 5pm.

For details on how to apply and funding requirements, visit: Hydrogen Sponsor Challenge