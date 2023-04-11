Anwyl Wraps Up Successful Leadership Programme

A leadership course that has helped to develop future and current managers at a North Wales housebuilder has been hailed a success.

Ewloe-based Anwyl Group has been running the course for almost 12 months to support its management team as well as those looking to move into senior roles.

It was made possible by a grant from the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) Skills and Training Fund, which supports medium-sized firms to advance workforce skills.

In total, 61 Anwyl employees took part in the programme, including newly appointed managers and many identified as being potential leaders of the future.

Mathew Anwyl, Housing Managing Director for Anwyl Group, said:

“As a family run firm, we recognise a business is only as good as its people. Being able to give back to our staff by supporting their development is key to the growth and success of our business. The more we invest in training and upskilling our workforce, the greater chance our staff have of fulfilling their potential and driving Anwyl forward. “It’s been really rewarding to see the progress of colleagues who have embarked on our leadership and management programme. We’ve very quickly seen an impact as participants have put their new knowledge and skills into action, supporting each other and their teams. The influence on the wider company culture has also been really positive. We’d like to thank the CITB for their support with this initiative.”

Among many topics covered by the course, which was delivered in-house and through external training, was how to conduct effective interviews and appraisals.

Programme participant Paul Darwin, Land Director at Anwyl Homes Lancashire, said:

“I found it really useful and informative and I have already put some of the actions in place for interviews I have carried out. . It makes me pleased I joined a company with this type of training in place as it shows a real desire to improve the way we operate as a business.”

Sophie Jones, Sales Manager for Anwyl Homes Cheshire and North Wales, added:

“The training feels like the start of something really good. I’m keen to build an ongoing development plan and a collaborative approach, where managers and leaders can share ideas and coach each other. “Alongside the in-person training, Anwyl staff have been able to access online modules via the company’s learning management system, to develop their careers in further areas of interest such as project management, mental health, mentoring and critical thinking. The programme has also prompted an increase in requests for further training, with 68 employees keen to develop their skills and gain new qualifications, including degrees and NVQs. Following on from the initial programme’s success, Anwyl is hoping to create a new three-year leadership programme. Plans include offering courses to its supply chain, which would be a boost for many smaller North Wales businesses.”

Established more than 90 years, Anwyl Group is a family run business with its headquarters at St David’s Park, Ewloe, Flintshire.

For more on building a career with Anwyl visit www.anwylgroup.co.uk/careers or to discover where its latest homes can be found visit www.anwylhomes.co.uk.