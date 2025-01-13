Anwyl Homes Appoints New Head of Digital Marketing

Housebuilder Anwyl Homes has appointed Laura Jones as head of digital marketing as the company hones its online focus.

Based at the developer’s headquarters in Ewloe, Flintshire, Laura is looking forward to the challenge of leading on Anwyl’s digital campaigns and online homebuying experience.

She said:

“It’s an exciting role as digital marketing is an ever-changing field – whether it’s a TikTok trend or a new platform to explore, there’s something new every day. Our aim is to become a leader in online marketing for our industry and beyond. I’m looking forward to seeing what 2025 will bring to the world of digital.”

Laura, from Connah’s Quay, has been part of Anwyl’s marketing team for four years. She began her career with a luxury travel company after graduating from Manchester Metropolitan University with a first-class degree in multimedia journalism.

In 2021 she joined Anwyl’s Partnerships division, supporting community partnerships and working on its website, before moving to the Homes division when the “perfect role” of digital marketing manager came up. She now works across the company’s two regional operations: Anwyl Homes Cheshire and North Wales and Anwyl Homes Lancashire.

Laura said:

“Although we’re a bricks and mortar industry, there’s so much scope for housebuilding to grow digitally, both in our marketing activity and the technology we can offer our customers. We created a brand new, user-friendly website in 2024, which we’ve received lovely feedback on and we have even bigger plans for 2025 as we look to improve this further and implement new features both online and in our sales centres. “As head of department I’m now working more widely across the business to align on our digital presence and processes. I’ve recently completed the company’s LEAD (Leadership Excellence and Development), course to build my leadership and management skills with a view to growing our digital team.”

Such is Laura’s belief that the company is ahead of its competition, she’s recently bought an Anwyl home of her own.

She added: