Anglesey’s Community Hubs Receive Boost for Winter Support

Anglesey County Council, in partnership with Medrwn Môn, has secured funding which will allow community hubs across the Island to provide more support this winter.

These safe and warm hubs offer residents a local support network, together with food and refreshments; access to practical support, including advice on debt and welfare entitlements; opportunities to try new activities and form new friendships.

More than £31,000 secured from Welsh Government will allow Anglesey Council and Medrwn Môn to work closely with community partners and the voluntary sector to help tackle key issues and challenges that many communities and residents face.

Anglesey’s Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Finance and Housing, Councillor Robin Williams, said:

“Social care and wellbeing is one of our main strategic objectives, which is outlined in the Council Plan (2023-2028). Working alongside Medrwn Môn and several hard-working community groups, we have been able to ensure these community hubs are accessible and provide services to enable independence, minimise loneliness and improve people’s health and wellbeing.”

He added,

“As noted within one of our six strategic objectives (social care and wellbeing), we remain fully committed to provide our residents and communities with the right support at the right time.”

Hubs across the Island have been often referred to as Warm Hubs, Warm Welcome Centres, Warm Spaces, Croeso Cynnes and Cosy Corners.

These spaces are welcoming, accessible, and inclusive, designed for the entire community to benefit, with an emphasis on recognising and addressing local needs.

Anglesey’s Head of Housing Services, Ned Michael, explained: