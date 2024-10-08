Anglesey Residents Asked for Views on Council

Isle of Anglesey County Council has launched a six-week Residents’ Survey.

The Let’s Talk: Living on Anglesey survey wants views on everything from transport to housing; and how the council delivers its services.

Through the residents’ survey the council said it hopes to better understand:

What's important to Anglesey residents

Their experience of the local area, and

How residents perceive and interact with the council.

Residents will also be asked about how they feel living in the local area; their experience with council services; and whether they are happy with how the council keeps residents informed.

Council Leader, Councillor Gary Pritchard, said:

“We want to hear from Anglesey residents. Your feedback will help us understand what’s working and what could be improved. The Let’s Talk: Living on Anglesey survey is quick and easy – and will only take a few minutes to complete. “Your opinions will help us shape the future of services on Anglesey. From schools to leisure centres, your input helps us make future decisions. “We want as many voices as possible to be heard, so please tell your friends, family, and neighbours about the survey. We want to hear from as many people as possible.”

The Let’s Talk: Living on Anglesey survey is available here and will run until 15 November.

The Isle of Anglesey County Council is working with Welsh Local Government Association and Data Cymru who have developed this national survey.