Andrew Douglas Appointed as Swansea BID Manager

Swansea Business Improvement District (BID) is delighted to announce Andrew Douglas as the new Swansea BID Manager.

Following the departure of Russell Greenslade, who has led the organisation as CEO for 16 years, Andrew will assume the leadership role after a successful five years as Head of Operations for Swansea BID.

His extensive experience within the organisation ensures a smooth transition and continuity for BID’s strategic objectives.

Building on Russell’s legacy, Andrew is committed to advancing Swansea’s reputation as a prime UK city to live, work, and visit. Swansea continues to experience unprecedented growth, with significant developments bringing new residential, retail, and office spaces to the city centre; and Swansea BID will continue to play a vital role in supporting businesses and enhancing the city’s appeal.

Andrew Douglas, said:

“It’s an honour to take the reins as Swansea BID Manager at such a pivotal time for our city. Swansea has a truly unique offer – a blend of urban regeneration with a stunning coastline right on our doorstep. My focus will be on showcasing Swansea on the national stage, sharing a platform with other leading UK cities, and demonstrating the incredible opportunities our city has to offer. I’m excited to continue driving Swansea BID’s initiatives to support our businesses and create a vibrant, welcoming city centre that draws people in and keeps them coming back.”

In 2024, 29 new businesses opened in the city centre, including Albert Hall, Palace Theatre, Bella Ciao, Joyato, and Grandad Needs His Medicine – all contributing to Swansea’s dynamic and diverse appeal. Swansea BID’s efforts to maintain a safe, clean, and well-maintained city are also reflected through increased cleansing services and partnerships with South Wales Police.

Initiatives like the Swansea Against Business Crime Partnership, which resulted in 80 arrests in 2024, are testaments to BID’s commitment to safety and collaboration.

Andrew, added:

“As the city continues to evolve, Swansea BID will remain at the forefront, championing local businesses and ensuring Swansea thrives as a destination to visit, work, and invest. The opportunities ahead are tremendous, and I am eager to lead Swansea BID through this next chapter.”

Since its inception in 2006 as the first BID in Wales, and one of the first in the UK, Swansea BID has been a vital force in driving progress in Swansea city centre. Its ambition has always been to propel the BID area forward through powerful and productive partnerships, transforming the area and providing unique training, business, and marketing support to BID businesses.