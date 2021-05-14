Amazon’s Partnership with Entrepreneurs

Kerry-Anne Lawlor, County Director for Amazon Logistics, explains how you could partner with Amazon by starting your own delivery business.

Amazon is seeking independent entrepreneurs across the country to launch and operate their own parcel delivery business. The Delivery Service Partner (DSP) programme provides an opportunity for strong leaders who are passionate about starting their own business. Joining a robust community of small businesses, you will help deliver thousands of parcels to Amazon customers every day.

The new Delivery Service Partner program is one of our latest initiatives to partner with entrepreneurs in the logistics space. Since 2011, we have worked alongside dozens of small, local and regional UK delivery companies who have grown their businesses by providing Amazon customers with fast, reliable package delivery. As Amazon customer demand continues to grow, this program will enable us to build more capacity and facilitate new, small businesses wanting to take advantage of the growing opportunity in e-commerce package delivery.

We are looking for hands-on owners who are passionate about building and developing great teams. With low startup costs and access to Amazon's technology and logistics experience, this is an opportunity to build and grow a successful parcel delivery business. Join a community of Amazon Delivery Service Partners in one of the fastest-growing industries in the world.

Here are some of the great things about this program:

Low cost to get started – You can start your business with as little as £10,000 (with a total of £25,000 in liquid assets required).

Logistics experience is not required – Use our technology, processes, and more than 20 years of logistics experience to set up and run your delivery business.

Focus on your business, not sales – Amazon’s parcels keep your business growing, so you can focus on building your business and delivering without worrying about driving sales.

Support when you need it – Amazon’s experience is behind you every step of the way, from training to support, to ensure your operation runs smoothly.

Deliver smiles – Delight Amazon customers every day by providing services to the most customer-centric company on Earth.

If you want more information or to hear from some of our existing DSP’s stories, you can visit here.