Aloud Charity Appoints New CEO

The Aloud Charity has announced the appointment of Carys Wynne Morgan as its new Chief Executive Officer to succeed Rachel Dominy.

Carys is currently a Portfolio Manager with Arts Council Wales and has worked in the Youth Sector and in Local Authorities across South Wales, with a focus on Arts Development, Events Management and Community Engagement. She has also worked as a Programme Manager for the Future Generations Commissioner and has maintained an advisory role.

Also the Musical Director of the Mynyddislwyn Male Choir, Carys is a fluent Welsh speaker.

Carys Wynne Morgan said:

“I am delighted to be taking on this role at such a crucial time in the arts sector in Wales. The Aloud Charity’s aims are close to my heart both personally and professionally and I am excited to be able to join the team to lead them in the next phase of their journey”.

Dr Ian Rees, the Aloud Charity’s Chair of Trustees, said: