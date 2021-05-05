Aloud Charity Appoints New CEO

The Aloud Charity has announced the appointment of Carys Wynne Morgan as its new Chief Executive Officer to succeed Rachel Dominy.
Carys is currently a Portfolio Manager with Arts Council Wales and has worked in the Youth Sector and in Local Authorities across South Wales, with a focus on Arts Development, Events Management and Community Engagement. She has also worked as a Programme Manager for the Future Generations Commissioner and has maintained an advisory role.
Also the Musical Director of the Mynyddislwyn Male Choir, Carys is a fluent Welsh speaker.
Carys Wynne Morgan said:
“I am delighted to be taking on this role at such a crucial time in the arts sector in Wales. The Aloud Charity’s aims are close to my heart both personally and professionally and I am excited to be able to join the team to lead them in the next phase of their journey”.
Dr Ian Rees, the Aloud Charity’s Chair of Trustees, said:
“The Trustees are delighted that Carys will be joining us as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Aloud Charity. She will be building on the excellent work performed by Rachel Dominy – we thank Rachel very sincerely for her leadership of Aloud and wish her well for the future.
“Carys will join, and lead, an exceptional team of dedicated and enthusiastic staff and we all look forward to an exciting future, with the young people of Wales once again getting the opportunity to sing together, in practice rooms and on stages, following the serious pandemic we have all endured.”