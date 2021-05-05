Talyllyn Railway Reopens in its 70th Anniversary Year

The reopening of Talyllyn Railway in its 70th anniversary year has begun.

King’s Café at Wharf Station is open with heated outdoor seating under the main station canopy, as well as further covered space under a pair of marquees.

The shop and café in Tywyn and tearooms at Abergynolwyn are now open daily from 9am and 10am respectively

Daily passenger services have also restarted, with certain Covid restrictions in place to ensure the comfort and safety of the staff and passengers

Details of the timetable may be found on the railway’s website. All bookings must be made in advance through the website, which has full details of special Covid arrangements in place.