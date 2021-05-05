Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Talyllyn Railway Reopens in its 70th Anniversary Year

Hospitality & Tourism Mid Wales
The reopening of Talyllyn Railway in its 70th anniversary year has begun.

King’s Café at Wharf Station is open with heated outdoor seating under the main station canopy, as well as further covered space under a pair of marquees.

Marquees situated opposite the main station building at Wharf for patrons wishing to purchase take-away refreshments from Kings Café

The shop and café in Tywyn and tearooms at Abergynolwyn are now open daily from 9am and 10am respectively

Daily passenger services have also restarted, with certain Covid restrictions in place to ensure the comfort and safety of the staff and passengers

Details of the timetable may be found on the railway’s website. All bookings must be made in advance through the website, which has full details of special Covid arrangements in place.

